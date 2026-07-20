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Al-Ahzab
60
33:60
۞ لين لم ينته المنافقون والذين في قلوبهم مرض والمرجفون في المدينة لنغرينك بهم ثم لا يجاورونك فيها الا قليلا ٦٠
۞ لَّئِن لَّمْ يَنتَهِ ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقُونَ وَٱلَّذِينَ فِى قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌۭ وَٱلْمُرْجِفُونَ فِى ٱلْمَدِينَةِ لَنُغْرِيَنَّكَ بِهِمْ ثُمَّ لَا يُجَاوِرُونَكَ فِيهَآ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا ٦٠
۞ لَّئِن
لَّمۡ
يَنتَهِ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقُونَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
فِي
قُلُوبِهِم
مَّرَضٞ
وَٱلۡمُرۡجِفُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
لَنُغۡرِيَنَّكَ
بِهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
لَا
يُجَاوِرُونَكَ
فِيهَآ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
٦٠
If the hypocrites, and those with sickness in their hearts, and rumour-mongers in Medina do not desist, We will certainly incite you ˹O Prophet˺ against them, and then they will not be your neighbours there any longer.
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