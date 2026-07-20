Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
6
33:6
النبي اولى بالمومنين من انفسهم وازواجه امهاتهم واولو الارحام بعضهم اولى ببعض في كتاب الله من المومنين والمهاجرين الا ان تفعلوا الى اوليايكم معروفا كان ذالك في الكتاب مسطورا ٦
ٱلنَّبِىُّ أَوْلَىٰ بِٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ مِنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ ۖ وَأَزْوَٰجُهُۥٓ أُمَّهَـٰتُهُمْ ۗ وَأُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْحَامِ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلَىٰ بِبَعْضٍۢ فِى كِتَـٰبِ ٱللَّهِ مِنَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَٱلْمُهَـٰجِرِينَ إِلَّآ أَن تَفْعَلُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَوْلِيَآئِكُم مَّعْرُوفًۭا ۚ كَانَ ذَٰلِكَ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ مَسْطُورًۭا ٦
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
أَوۡلَىٰ
بِٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
مِنۡ
أَنفُسِهِمۡۖ
وَأَزۡوَٰجُهُۥٓ
أُمَّهَٰتُهُمۡۗ
وَأُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَرۡحَامِ
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
أَوۡلَىٰ
بِبَعۡضٖ
فِي
كِتَٰبِ
ٱللَّهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُهَٰجِرِينَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
تَفۡعَلُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَوۡلِيَآئِكُم
مَّعۡرُوفٗاۚ
كَانَ
ذَٰلِكَ
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مَسۡطُورٗا
٦
The Prophet has a stronger affinity to the believers than they do themselves. And his wives are their mothers. As ordained by Allah, blood relatives are more entitled ˹to inheritance˺ than ˹other˺ believers and immigrants, unless you ˹want to˺ show kindness to your ˹close˺ associates ˹through bequest˺.
1
This is decreed in the Record.
2
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Hammad Fahim
Follow
43 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:6
'The Prophet is closer to the believers than their own selves…' (Al-Ahzab 33:6)
This verse reminds us that love for the Prophet (peace be upon him) isn’t just emotion. it is trust, obedience, and loyalty. His guidance comes before our own desires, his wives were honoured as our mothers, and his care extended even to the debts and welfare of those without family. He (peace be upon him) once told us: 'I am closer to every believer than his own sel...
See more
16
10
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Follow
45 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
See more
22
4
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah