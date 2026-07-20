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Al-Ahzab
57
33:57
ان الذين يوذون الله ورسوله لعنهم الله في الدنيا والاخرة واعد لهم عذابا مهينا ٥٧
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ لَعَنَهُمُ ٱللَّهُ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ عَذَابًۭا مُّهِينًۭا ٥٧
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُؤۡذُونَ
ٱللَّهَ
وَرَسُولَهُۥ
لَعَنَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
وَأَعَدَّ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٗا
مُّهِينٗا
٥٧
Surely those who offend Allah
1
and His Messenger
2
are condemned by Allah in this world and the Hereafter. And He has prepared for them a humiliating punishment.
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