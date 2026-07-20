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Al-Ahzab
55
33:55
لا جناح عليهن في ابايهن ولا ابنايهن ولا اخوانهن ولا ابناء اخوانهن ولا ابناء اخواتهن ولا نسايهن ولا ما ملكت ايمانهن واتقين الله ان الله كان على كل شيء شهيدا ٥٥
لَّا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْهِنَّ فِىٓ ءَابَآئِهِنَّ وَلَآ أَبْنَآئِهِنَّ وَلَآ إِخْوَٰنِهِنَّ وَلَآ أَبْنَآءِ إِخْوَٰنِهِنَّ وَلَآ أَبْنَآءِ أَخَوَٰتِهِنَّ وَلَا نِسَآئِهِنَّ وَلَا مَا مَلَكَتْ أَيْمَـٰنُهُنَّ ۗ وَٱتَّقِينَ ٱللَّهَ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ شَهِيدًا ٥٥
لَّا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡهِنَّ
فِيٓ
ءَابَآئِهِنَّ
وَلَآ
أَبۡنَآئِهِنَّ
وَلَآ
إِخۡوَٰنِهِنَّ
وَلَآ
أَبۡنَآءِ
إِخۡوَٰنِهِنَّ
وَلَآ
أَبۡنَآءِ
أَخَوَٰتِهِنَّ
وَلَا
نِسَآئِهِنَّ
وَلَا
مَا
مَلَكَتۡ
أَيۡمَٰنُهُنَّۗ
وَٱتَّقِينَ
ٱللَّهَۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
شَهِيدًا
٥٥
There is no blame on the Prophet’s wives ˹if they appear unveiled˺ before their fathers,
1
their sons, their brothers, their brothers’ sons, their sisters’ sons, their fellow ˹Muslim˺ women, and those ˹bondspeople˺ in their possession. And be mindful of Allah ˹O wives of the Prophet!˺ Surely Allah is a Witness over all things.
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