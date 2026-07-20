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Al-Ahzab
51
33:51
۞ ترجي من تشاء منهن وتووي اليك من تشاء ومن ابتغيت ممن عزلت فلا جناح عليك ذالك ادنى ان تقر اعينهن ولا يحزن ويرضين بما اتيتهن كلهن والله يعلم ما في قلوبكم وكان الله عليما حليما ٥١
۞ تُرْجِى مَن تَشَآءُ مِنْهُنَّ وَتُـْٔوِىٓ إِلَيْكَ مَن تَشَآءُ ۖ وَمَنِ ٱبْتَغَيْتَ مِمَّنْ عَزَلْتَ فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْكَ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ أَدْنَىٰٓ أَن تَقَرَّ أَعْيُنُهُنَّ وَلَا يَحْزَنَّ وَيَرْضَيْنَ بِمَآ ءَاتَيْتَهُنَّ كُلُّهُنَّ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ مَا فِى قُلُوبِكُمْ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلِيمًا حَلِيمًۭا ٥١
۞ تُرۡجِي
مَن
تَشَآءُ
مِنۡهُنَّ
وَتُـٔۡوِيٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
مَن
تَشَآءُۖ
وَمَنِ
ٱبۡتَغَيۡتَ
مِمَّنۡ
عَزَلۡتَ
فَلَا
جُنَاحَ
عَلَيۡكَۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
أَدۡنَىٰٓ
أَن
تَقَرَّ
أَعۡيُنُهُنَّ
وَلَا
يَحۡزَنَّ
وَيَرۡضَيۡنَ
بِمَآ
ءَاتَيۡتَهُنَّ
كُلُّهُنَّۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
فِي
قُلُوبِكُمۡۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمًا
حَلِيمٗا
٥١
It is up to you ˹O Prophet˺ to delay or receive whoever you please of your wives. There is no blame on you if you call back any of those you have set aside.
1
That is more likely that they will be content, not grieved, and satisfied with what you offer them all. Allah ˹fully˺ knows what is in your hearts. And Allah is All-Knowing, Most Forbearing.
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najee elhila
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23 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 26:88-89, 58:7, 29:45, 2:183, 33:51
Growing Taqwa from the Heart 🌱
Taqwa starts in the heart ❤️, shows in our daily choices 🧠, and appears clearly in our character 🤍. When we fix our intentions for Allah, our actions become meaningful. Taqwa helps us choose honesty, patience, and self-control at school, at home, and online. We also learned that good character is a sign of strong faith, and that prayer 🕌 protects our hearts and guides our behavior. As Ramadan 🌙 approaches, we ...
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