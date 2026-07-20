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Al-Ahzab
50
33:50
يا ايها النبي انا احللنا لك ازواجك اللاتي اتيت اجورهن وما ملكت يمينك مما افاء الله عليك وبنات عمك وبنات عماتك وبنات خالك وبنات خالاتك اللاتي هاجرن معك وامراة مومنة ان وهبت نفسها للنبي ان اراد النبي ان يستنكحها خالصة لك من دون المومنين قد علمنا ما فرضنا عليهم في ازواجهم وما ملكت ايمانهم لكيلا يكون عليك حرج وكان الله غفورا رحيما ٥٠
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ إِنَّآ أَحْلَلْنَا لَكَ أَزْوَٰجَكَ ٱلَّـٰتِىٓ ءَاتَيْتَ أُجُورَهُنَّ وَمَا مَلَكَتْ يَمِينُكَ مِمَّآ أَفَآءَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكَ وَبَنَاتِ عَمِّكَ وَبَنَاتِ عَمَّـٰتِكَ وَبَنَاتِ خَالِكَ وَبَنَاتِ خَـٰلَـٰتِكَ ٱلَّـٰتِى هَاجَرْنَ مَعَكَ وَٱمْرَأَةًۭ مُّؤْمِنَةً إِن وَهَبَتْ نَفْسَهَا لِلنَّبِىِّ إِنْ أَرَادَ ٱلنَّبِىُّ أَن يَسْتَنكِحَهَا خَالِصَةًۭ لَّكَ مِن دُونِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۗ قَدْ عَلِمْنَا مَا فَرَضْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ فِىٓ أَزْوَٰجِهِمْ وَمَا مَلَكَتْ أَيْمَـٰنُهُمْ لِكَيْلَا يَكُونَ عَلَيْكَ حَرَجٌۭ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًۭا ٥٠
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
إِنَّآ
أَحۡلَلۡنَا
لَكَ
أَزۡوَٰجَكَ
ٱلَّٰتِيٓ
ءَاتَيۡتَ
أُجُورَهُنَّ
وَمَا
مَلَكَتۡ
يَمِينُكَ
مِمَّآ
أَفَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡكَ
وَبَنَاتِ
عَمِّكَ
وَبَنَاتِ
عَمَّٰتِكَ
وَبَنَاتِ
خَالِكَ
وَبَنَاتِ
خَٰلَٰتِكَ
ٱلَّٰتِي
هَاجَرۡنَ
مَعَكَ
وَٱمۡرَأَةٗ
مُّؤۡمِنَةً
إِن
وَهَبَتۡ
نَفۡسَهَا
لِلنَّبِيِّ
إِنۡ
أَرَادَ
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
أَن
يَسۡتَنكِحَهَا
خَالِصَةٗ
لَّكَ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَۗ
قَدۡ
عَلِمۡنَا
مَا
فَرَضۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
فِيٓ
أَزۡوَٰجِهِمۡ
وَمَا
مَلَكَتۡ
أَيۡمَٰنُهُمۡ
لِكَيۡلَا
يَكُونَ
عَلَيۡكَ
حَرَجٞۗ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٗا
رَّحِيمٗا
٥٠
O Prophet! We have made lawful for you your wives to whom you have paid their ˹full˺ dowries as well as those ˹bondwomen˺ in your possession, whom Allah has granted you.
1
And ˹you are allowed to marry˺ the daughters of your paternal uncles and aunts, and the daughters of your maternal uncles and aunts, who have emigrated like you. Also ˹allowed for marriage is˺ a believing woman who offers herself to the Prophet ˹without dowry˺ if he is interested in marrying her—˹this is˺ exclusively for you, not for the rest of the believers.
2
We know well what ˹rulings˺ We have ordained for the believers in relation to their wives and those ˹bondwomen˺ in their possession. As such, there would be no blame on you. And Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.
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