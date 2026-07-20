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Al-Ahzab
5
33:5
ادعوهم لابايهم هو اقسط عند الله فان لم تعلموا اباءهم فاخوانكم في الدين ومواليكم وليس عليكم جناح فيما اخطاتم به ولاكن ما تعمدت قلوبكم وكان الله غفورا رحيما ٥
ٱدْعُوهُمْ لِـَٔابَآئِهِمْ هُوَ أَقْسَطُ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ ۚ فَإِن لَّمْ تَعْلَمُوٓا۟ ءَابَآءَهُمْ فَإِخْوَٰنُكُمْ فِى ٱلدِّينِ وَمَوَٰلِيكُمْ ۚ وَلَيْسَ عَلَيْكُمْ جُنَاحٌۭ فِيمَآ أَخْطَأْتُم بِهِۦ وَلَـٰكِن مَّا تَعَمَّدَتْ قُلُوبُكُمْ ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًا ٥
ٱدۡعُوهُمۡ
لِأٓبَآئِهِمۡ
هُوَ
أَقۡسَطُ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَعۡلَمُوٓاْ
ءَابَآءَهُمۡ
فَإِخۡوَٰنُكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلدِّينِ
وَمَوَٰلِيكُمۡۚ
وَلَيۡسَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
جُنَاحٞ
فِيمَآ
أَخۡطَأۡتُم
بِهِۦ
وَلَٰكِن
مَّا
تَعَمَّدَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُمۡۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٗا
رَّحِيمًا
٥
Let your adopted children keep their family names. That is more just in the sight of Allah. But if you do not know their fathers, then they are ˹simply˺ your fellow believers and close associates. There is no blame on you for what you do by mistake, but ˹only˺ for what you do intentionally. And Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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45 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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