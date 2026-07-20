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Al-Ahzab
48
33:48
ولا تطع الكافرين والمنافقين ودع اذاهم وتوكل على الله وكفى بالله وكيلا ٤٨
وَلَا تُطِعِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ وَٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ وَدَعْ أَذَىٰهُمْ وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَكَفَىٰ بِٱللَّهِ وَكِيلًۭا ٤٨
وَلَا
تُطِعِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
وَٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
وَدَعۡ
أَذَىٰهُمۡ
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَكَفَىٰ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكِيلٗا
٤٨
Do not yield to the disbelievers and the hypocrites. Overlook their annoyances, and put your trust in Allah. For Allah is sufficient as a Trustee of Affairs.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Rahmat Eyinfunjowo
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:48
I love how Allah asks us to overlook the annoyances of the disbelievers - right after a firm instruction to not yield to them.
While we are to remain patient and ignore the trivial annoyances that may come from them, it is clear that we must not follow in their ways of kufr.
Then, the verse ends with asking the believers to 'put their trust in Allah, for He is the best disposer of affairs'. Allah, in His infinite Knowledge knows that we will a...
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5
1
Rushana Roberts
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:47-48
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
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7
2
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