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Al-Ahzab
4
33:4
ما جعل الله لرجل من قلبين في جوفه وما جعل ازواجكم اللايي تظاهرون منهن امهاتكم وما جعل ادعياءكم ابناءكم ذالكم قولكم بافواهكم والله يقول الحق وهو يهدي السبيل ٤
مَّا جَعَلَ ٱللَّهُ لِرَجُلٍۢ مِّن قَلْبَيْنِ فِى جَوْفِهِۦ ۚ وَمَا جَعَلَ أَزْوَٰجَكُمُ ٱلَّـٰٓـِٔى تُظَـٰهِرُونَ مِنْهُنَّ أُمَّهَـٰتِكُمْ ۚ وَمَا جَعَلَ أَدْعِيَآءَكُمْ أَبْنَآءَكُمْ ۚ ذَٰلِكُمْ قَوْلُكُم بِأَفْوَٰهِكُمْ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ يَقُولُ ٱلْحَقَّ وَهُوَ يَهْدِى ٱلسَّبِيلَ ٤
مَّا
جَعَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِرَجُلٖ
مِّن
قَلۡبَيۡنِ
فِي
جَوۡفِهِۦۚ
وَمَا
جَعَلَ
أَزۡوَٰجَكُمُ
ٱلَّٰٓـِٔي
تُظَٰهِرُونَ
مِنۡهُنَّ
أُمَّهَٰتِكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
جَعَلَ
أَدۡعِيَآءَكُمۡ
أَبۡنَآءَكُمۡۚ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
قَوۡلُكُم
بِأَفۡوَٰهِكُمۡۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡحَقَّ
وَهُوَ
يَهۡدِي
ٱلسَّبِيلَ
٤
Allah does not place two hearts in any person’s chest. Nor does He regard your wives as ˹unlawful for you like˺ your real mothers, ˹even˺ if you say they are.
1
Nor does He regard your adopted children as your real children.
2
These are only your baseless assertions. But Allah declares the truth, and He ˹alone˺ guides to the ˹Right˺ Way.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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45 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
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