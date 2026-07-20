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Al-Ahzab
38
33:38
ما كان على النبي من حرج فيما فرض الله له سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل وكان امر الله قدرا مقدورا ٣٨
مَّا كَانَ عَلَى ٱلنَّبِىِّ مِنْ حَرَجٍۢ فِيمَا فَرَضَ ٱللَّهُ لَهُۥ ۖ سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ وَكَانَ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ قَدَرًۭا مَّقْدُورًا ٣٨
مَّا
كَانَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّبِيِّ
مِنۡ
حَرَجٖ
فِيمَا
فَرَضَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَهُۥۖ
سُنَّةَ
ٱللَّهِ
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلُۚ
وَكَانَ
أَمۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
قَدَرٗا
مَّقۡدُورًا
٣٨
There is no blame on the Prophet for doing what Allah has ordained for him. That has been the way of Allah with those ˹prophets˺ who had gone before. And Allah’s command has been firmly decreed.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Talha Majeed
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19 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:38, 48:23, 35:43, 33:62, 40:85
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
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