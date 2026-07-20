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Al-Ahzab
30
33:30
يا نساء النبي من يات منكن بفاحشة مبينة يضاعف لها العذاب ضعفين وكان ذالك على الله يسيرا ٣٠
يَـٰنِسَآءَ ٱلنَّبِىِّ مَن يَأْتِ مِنكُنَّ بِفَـٰحِشَةٍۢ مُّبَيِّنَةٍۢ يُضَـٰعَفْ لَهَا ٱلْعَذَابُ ضِعْفَيْنِ ۚ وَكَانَ ذَٰلِكَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ يَسِيرًۭا ٣٠
يَٰنِسَآءَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّ
مَن
يَأۡتِ
مِنكُنَّ
بِفَٰحِشَةٖ
مُّبَيِّنَةٖ
يُضَٰعَفۡ
لَهَا
ٱلۡعَذَابُ
ضِعۡفَيۡنِۚ
وَكَانَ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَسِيرٗا
٣٠
O wives of the Prophet! If any of you were to commit a blatant misconduct, the punishment would be doubled for her. And that is easy for Allah.
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