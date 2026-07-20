Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
29
33:29
وان كنتن تردن الله ورسوله والدار الاخرة فان الله اعد للمحسنات منكن اجرا عظيما ٢٩
وَإِن كُنتُنَّ تُرِدْنَ ٱللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُۥ وَٱلدَّارَ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةَ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ أَعَدَّ لِلْمُحْسِنَـٰتِ مِنكُنَّ أَجْرًا عَظِيمًۭا ٢٩
وَإِن
كُنتُنَّ
تُرِدۡنَ
ٱللَّهَ
وَرَسُولَهُۥ
وَٱلدَّارَ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَعَدَّ
لِلۡمُحۡسِنَٰتِ
مِنكُنَّ
أَجۡرًا
عَظِيمٗا
٢٩
But if you desire Allah and His Messenger and the ˹everlasting˺ Home of the Hereafter, then surely Allah has prepared a great reward for those of you who do good.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Follow
40 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:28-29
Bismillah
Surah Al-Ahzab offers a profound framework for understanding the sacredness of marriage and family life in Islam. It portrays marriage not merely as a social contract but as a spiritual partnership built on respect, faith, and shared responsibility. The verses that address the Prophet ﷺ and his household serve as timeless reminders that dignity, humility, and devotion to Allah form the essence of a strong marital bond.
Through the P...
See more
18
8
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah