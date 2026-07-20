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Al-Ahzab
28
33:28
يا ايها النبي قل لازواجك ان كنتن تردن الحياة الدنيا وزينتها فتعالين امتعكن واسرحكن سراحا جميلا ٢٨
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّبِىُّ قُل لِّأَزْوَٰجِكَ إِن كُنتُنَّ تُرِدْنَ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَزِينَتَهَا فَتَعَالَيْنَ أُمَتِّعْكُنَّ وَأُسَرِّحْكُنَّ سَرَاحًۭا جَمِيلًۭا ٢٨
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّبِيُّ
قُل
لِّأَزۡوَٰجِكَ
إِن
كُنتُنَّ
تُرِدۡنَ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَزِينَتَهَا
فَتَعَالَيۡنَ
أُمَتِّعۡكُنَّ
وَأُسَرِّحۡكُنَّ
سَرَاحٗا
جَمِيلٗا
٢٨
O Prophet! Say to your wives, “If you desire the life of this world and its luxury, then come, I will give you a ˹suitable˺ compensation ˹for divorce˺ and let you go graciously.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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40 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 33:28-29
Bismillah
Surah Al-Ahzab offers a profound framework for understanding the sacredness of marriage and family life in Islam. It portrays marriage not merely as a social contract but as a spiritual partnership built on respect, faith, and shared responsibility. The verses that address the Prophet ﷺ and his household serve as timeless reminders that dignity, humility, and devotion to Allah form the essence of a strong marital bond.
Through the P...
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