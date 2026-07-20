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Al-Ahzab
27
33:27
واورثكم ارضهم وديارهم واموالهم وارضا لم تطيوها وكان الله على كل شيء قديرا ٢٧
وَأَوْرَثَكُمْ أَرْضَهُمْ وَدِيَـٰرَهُمْ وَأَمْوَٰلَهُمْ وَأَرْضًۭا لَّمْ تَطَـُٔوهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرًۭا ٢٧
وَأَوۡرَثَكُمۡ
أَرۡضَهُمۡ
وَدِيَٰرَهُمۡ
وَأَمۡوَٰلَهُمۡ
وَأَرۡضٗا
لَّمۡ
تَطَـُٔوهَاۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٗا
٢٧
He has also caused you to take over their lands, homes, and wealth, as well as lands you have not yet set foot on. And Allah is Most Capable of everything.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Razia Zahra
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4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
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