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Al-Ahzab
20
33:20
يحسبون الاحزاب لم يذهبوا وان يات الاحزاب يودوا لو انهم بادون في الاعراب يسالون عن انبايكم ولو كانوا فيكم ما قاتلوا الا قليلا ٢٠
يَحْسَبُونَ ٱلْأَحْزَابَ لَمْ يَذْهَبُوا۟ ۖ وَإِن يَأْتِ ٱلْأَحْزَابُ يَوَدُّوا۟ لَوْ أَنَّهُم بَادُونَ فِى ٱلْأَعْرَابِ يَسْـَٔلُونَ عَنْ أَنۢبَآئِكُمْ ۖ وَلَوْ كَانُوا۟ فِيكُم مَّا قَـٰتَلُوٓا۟ إِلَّا قَلِيلًۭا ٢٠
يَحۡسَبُونَ
ٱلۡأَحۡزَابَ
لَمۡ
يَذۡهَبُواْۖ
وَإِن
يَأۡتِ
ٱلۡأَحۡزَابُ
يَوَدُّواْ
لَوۡ
أَنَّهُم
بَادُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَعۡرَابِ
يَسۡـَٔلُونَ
عَنۡ
أَنۢبَآئِكُمۡۖ
وَلَوۡ
كَانُواْ
فِيكُم
مَّا
قَٰتَلُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
٢٠
They ˹still˺ think that the enemy alliance has not ˹yet˺ withdrawn. And if the allies were to come ˹again˺, the hypocrites would wish to be away in the desert among nomadic Arabs, ˹only˺ asking for news about you ˹believers˺. And if the hypocrites were in your midst, they would hardly take part in the fight.
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