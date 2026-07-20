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Al-Ahzab
18
33:18
۞ قد يعلم الله المعوقين منكم والقايلين لاخوانهم هلم الينا ولا ياتون الباس الا قليلا ١٨
۞ قَدْ يَعْلَمُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُعَوِّقِينَ مِنكُمْ وَٱلْقَآئِلِينَ لِإِخْوَٰنِهِمْ هَلُمَّ إِلَيْنَا ۖ وَلَا يَأْتُونَ ٱلْبَأْسَ إِلَّا قَلِيلًا ١٨
۞ قَدۡ
يَعۡلَمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُعَوِّقِينَ
مِنكُمۡ
وَٱلۡقَآئِلِينَ
لِإِخۡوَٰنِهِمۡ
هَلُمَّ
إِلَيۡنَاۖ
وَلَا
يَأۡتُونَ
ٱلۡبَأۡسَ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلًا
١٨
Allah knows well those among you who discourage ˹others from fighting˺, saying ˹secretly˺ to their brothers, “Stay with us,” and who themselves hardly take part in fighting.
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