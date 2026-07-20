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Al-Ahzab
15
33:15
ولقد كانوا عاهدوا الله من قبل لا يولون الادبار وكان عهد الله مسيولا ١٥
وَلَقَدْ كَانُوا۟ عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مِن قَبْلُ لَا يُوَلُّونَ ٱلْأَدْبَـٰرَ ۚ وَكَانَ عَهْدُ ٱللَّهِ مَسْـُٔولًۭا ١٥
وَلَقَدۡ
كَانُواْ
عَٰهَدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
لَا
يُوَلُّونَ
ٱلۡأَدۡبَٰرَۚ
وَكَانَ
عَهۡدُ
ٱللَّهِ
مَسۡـُٔولٗا
١٥
They had already pledged to Allah earlier never to turn their backs ˹in retreat˺. And a pledge to Allah must be answered for.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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44 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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