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Al-Ahzab
14
33:14
ولو دخلت عليهم من اقطارها ثم سيلوا الفتنة لاتوها وما تلبثوا بها الا يسيرا ١٤
وَلَوْ دُخِلَتْ عَلَيْهِم مِّنْ أَقْطَارِهَا ثُمَّ سُئِلُوا۟ ٱلْفِتْنَةَ لَـَٔاتَوْهَا وَمَا تَلَبَّثُوا۟ بِهَآ إِلَّا يَسِيرًۭا ١٤
وَلَوۡ
دُخِلَتۡ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّنۡ
أَقۡطَارِهَا
ثُمَّ
سُئِلُواْ
ٱلۡفِتۡنَةَ
لَأٓتَوۡهَا
وَمَا
تَلَبَّثُواْ
بِهَآ
إِلَّا
يَسِيرٗا
١٤
Had their city been sacked from all sides and they had been asked to abandon faith, they would have done so with little hesitation.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
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45 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 33:14
Bismillah
Allah in this verse shows what was really inside the hearts of the hypocrites during the Battle of the Trench. He says: 'And if the enemy had entered from all around them and they were asked to fall into fitnah, they would have done so without delay, and they would not have hesitated except for a short while.' The way the words are chosen is very powerful. The Qur’an does not say they would think or struggle—it says they would give in...
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