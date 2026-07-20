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Al-Ahzab
12
33:12
واذ يقول المنافقون والذين في قلوبهم مرض ما وعدنا الله ورسوله الا غرورا ١٢
وَإِذْ يَقُولُ ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقُونَ وَٱلَّذِينَ فِى قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٌۭ مَّا وَعَدَنَا ٱللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُۥٓ إِلَّا غُرُورًۭا ١٢
وَإِذۡ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقُونَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
فِي
قُلُوبِهِم
مَّرَضٞ
مَّا
وَعَدَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
وَرَسُولُهُۥٓ
إِلَّا
غُرُورٗا
١٢
And ˹remember˺ when the hypocrites and those with sickness in their hearts said, “Allah and His Messenger have promised us nothing but delusion!”
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