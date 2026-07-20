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Al-Ahzab
10
33:10
اذ جاءوكم من فوقكم ومن اسفل منكم واذ زاغت الابصار وبلغت القلوب الحناجر وتظنون بالله الظنونا ١٠
إِذْ جَآءُوكُم مِّن فَوْقِكُمْ وَمِنْ أَسْفَلَ مِنكُمْ وَإِذْ زَاغَتِ ٱلْأَبْصَـٰرُ وَبَلَغَتِ ٱلْقُلُوبُ ٱلْحَنَاجِرَ وَتَظُنُّونَ بِٱللَّهِ ٱلظُّنُونَا۠ ١٠
إِذۡ
جَآءُوكُم
مِّن
فَوۡقِكُمۡ
وَمِنۡ
أَسۡفَلَ
مِنكُمۡ
وَإِذۡ
زَاغَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡصَٰرُ
وَبَلَغَتِ
ٱلۡقُلُوبُ
ٱلۡحَنَاجِرَ
وَتَظُنُّونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
ٱلظُّنُونَا۠
١٠
˹Remember˺ when they came at you from east and west,
1
when your eyes grew wild ˹in horror˺ and your hearts jumped into your throats, and you entertained ˹conflicting˺ thoughts about Allah.
2
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Hammad Fahim
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49 weeks ago
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Referencing
Ayah 33:10-11
Nations and individuals alike pass through times of victory and times of defeat, moments of joy and others of sorrow. In times of hardship, grief can grow so heavy that it tempts us toward despair, or even toward thinking ill of Allah and our fellow believers. That despair can freeze our actions and drain our spirit.
This is not a new scene. The Qur’an tells us that even the best of generations, scholars, leaders, and common folk faced such mome...
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