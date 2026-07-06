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Adh-Dhariyat
30
51:30
قالوا كذالك قال ربك انه هو الحكيم العليم ٣٠
قَالُوا۟ كَذَٰلِكِ قَالَ رَبُّكِ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٣٠
قَالُواْ
كَذَٰلِكِ
قَالَ
رَبُّكِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٣٠
They replied, “Such has your Lord decreed. He is truly the All-Wise, All-Knowing.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Khaleda Begum
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5 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
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