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Adh-Dhariyat
26
51:26
فراغ الى اهله فجاء بعجل سمين ٢٦
فَرَاغَ إِلَىٰٓ أَهْلِهِۦ فَجَآءَ بِعِجْلٍۢ سَمِينٍۢ ٢٦
فَرَاغَ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِهِۦ
فَجَآءَ
بِعِجۡلٖ
سَمِينٖ
٢٦
Then he slipped off to his family and brought a fat ˹roasted˺ calf,
1
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العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Akaondoka kwa siri na akaelekea kwa watu wa nyumbani kwake akamlenga ndama mnono akamchinja, akamchoma