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23
68:23
فانطلقوا وهم يتخافتون ٢٣
فَٱنطَلَقُوا۟ وَهُمْ يَتَخَـٰفَتُونَ ٢٣
فَٱنطَلَقُواْ
وَهُمۡ
يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
٢٣
So they went off, whispering to one another,
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[
فَانْطَلَقُوا وَهُمْ يَتَخَافَتُونَ (٢٣)
] ئهوان كهوتنه ڕێ بهڵام به نهێنی و چپهچپ له نێوان خۆیاندا قسهیان ئهكرد بۆ ئهوهى كهس دهنگیان نهبیستێت و شوێنیان نهكهوێت.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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