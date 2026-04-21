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Al-Ahqaf
34
46:34
ويوم يعرض الذين كفروا على النار اليس هاذا بالحق قالوا بلى وربنا قال فذوقوا العذاب بما كنتم تكفرون ٣٤
وَيَوْمَ يُعْرَضُ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلنَّارِ أَلَيْسَ هَـٰذَا بِٱلْحَقِّ ۖ قَالُوا۟ بَلَىٰ وَرَبِّنَا ۚ قَالَ فَذُوقُوا۟ ٱلْعَذَابَ بِمَا كُنتُمْ تَكْفُرُونَ ٣٤
وَيَوۡمَ
يُعۡرَضُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّارِ
أَلَيۡسَ
هَٰذَا
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
قَالُواْ
بَلَىٰ
وَرَبِّنَاۚ
قَالَ
فَذُوقُواْ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
٣٤
And on the Day the disbelievers will be exposed to the Fire, ˹they will be asked,˺ “Is this ˹Hereafter˺ not the truth?” They will cry, “Absolutely, by our Lord!” It will be said, “Then taste the punishment for your disbelief.”
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العربية
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na Siku ya Kiyama, wataorodheshwa waliokufuru juu ya Moto wa Jahanamu ili waadhibiwe na waambiwe, «Je, hii adhabu si kweli?». watajibu kwa kusema, «Ndio. Tunaapa kwa Mola wetu kuwa hii ndiyo kweli.» Hapo waambiwe, «Basi onjeni adhabu kwa kuwa mlikuwa mkiikataa adhabu ya Moto na kuikanusha duniani.»
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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