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Hud
23
11:23
ان الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات واخبتوا الى ربهم اولايك اصحاب الجنة هم فيها خالدون ٢٣
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَعَمِلُوا۟ ٱلصَّـٰلِحَـٰتِ وَأَخْبَتُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْجَنَّةِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢٣
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
وَأَخۡبَتُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِمۡ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٣
Surely those who believe, do good, and humble themselves before their Lord will be the residents of Paradise. They will be there forever.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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